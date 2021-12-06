The Chargers place Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 list ahead of Week 14

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been placed on the COVID-19 list with a positive test, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If he is vaccinated, he will have a shot at getting two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to play against the New York Giants on Sunday. If he is not vaccinated, he would miss at least 10 days before returning.

Allen has been playing well this season, and he got off the touchdown dole with two touchdown receptions against the Bengals on Sunday. On the season he has 86 receptions for 929 yards and four touchdowns through 12 games.

If he can’t go on Monday, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer would all be in store for an uptick in targets. Williams would of course be the main man, but Guyton is coming off a breakout game and could keep it going.