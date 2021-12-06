Elijah Mitchell in concussion protocol for Week 14

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a concussion in Week 13 versus the Seattle Seahawks and is in the concussion protocol, per Matt Maiocco. Mitchell appeared to have suffered a concussion after taking a forearm to the head and then going into the medical tent to be examined for a concussion. Unfortunately, he was cleared and allowed to return to the game. Mitchell later reported symptoms to the team and went into the protocol. A smart move by him.

The rookie running back has won the lead role, but there is a real chance he might miss this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. If he does, Jeff Wilson would be up for more work, but he also had injury trouble, as his surgically repaired knee “flared up.” If Mitchell and Wilson can’t play, the job would likely fall to the rookie Sermon.

Fantasy football implications

Whoever is healthiest to take on the lead role this week will have fantasy value. If you are hurting at running back, picking up Sermon isn’t the worst move you could make.