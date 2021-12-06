Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 6

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s 10-game slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

LaMelo Ball is out, as he is in health and safety protocols, so Smith will make his second consecutive start. On Sunday, he played 32 minutes and contributed 37.25 DKFP. His usage rate was 21.6%, and he scored 18 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out seven assists and racked up one steal. Smith averages 0.75 fantasy points per minute, but he should play well over 30 minutes and pay off his salary expectations.

The Hornets are currently depleted, with four players in the health and safety protocols. As a result, Martin received 32 minutes of run on Sunday and should see a similar workload Monday. He went for 37.5 DKFP and garnered a usage rate of 19.6%. Martin averages 0.84 fantasy points per minute but, as with Smith, should play over 30 minutes and pay off his salary expectations.

Devin Booker injured his hamstring three games ago. As a result, Johnson has seen elevated playing time. He would often play in the 22-minute range, but he’s received 29, 27 and 33 minutes of run over the last three games. He’s scored double figures in each contest and contributed 27, 33.5 and 22 DKFP, respectively. The Spurs play at the sixth-fastest pace and boost the FPPM to small forwards by 8.32 percentage point with a whopping 25.67 percentage-point increase to 3-pointers, a Johnson specialty.

Since returning from a 15-game absence, Morris has played in six games, and both his playing time and results have been all over the map. He’s played 20 minutes in two of those games while scoring fewer than 20 DKFP in three. Over the last two games, though, he’s played 33 and 32 minutes while contributing 35 and 27.6 DKFP, respectively. Portland is dead-last in defensive efficiency against small forwards, they boost the FPPM by 5.52 percentage points.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.