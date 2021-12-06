Jake Paul fight rumors: Tommy Fury pulls out of fight with Paul, Tyron Woodley rematch replaces him

Jake Paul is no longer fighting Tommy Fury on Saturday, December 18. Fury has withdrawn to an unknown medical condition and Paul will night fight a rematch against Tyron Woodley. Rumors swirled about this earlier in the day, and Paul has now confirmed the news on Twitter.

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

Paula beat Woodley in their first fight via split decision. The three judges scored the fight 77-75 Paul, 77-75 Woodley, and 78-74 Paul. We had the fight 77-75 in favor of Paul.

The YouTube star improved to 4-0 with the win, but it also was his toughest bout to date. Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champ, rocked him at one point, but was unable to do much damage beyond that.

Woodley immediately demanded a rematch, and Paul told him the only way that would stand a chance of happening would be if Woodley honored their pre-fight bet that he get a tattoo that says “I love Jake Paul.” Woodley got the tattoo on his middle finger, so that critical point of negotiation is out of the way.

Paul-Fury was scheduled to happen with a weight limit of 192 pounds. The first Paul-Woodley fight was at cruiserweight, with a 190 pound limit.