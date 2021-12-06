Manny Diaz rumors: Miami fires head coach while awaiting word on Mario Cristobal

The Miami Hurricanes might not have finalized a deal with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, but after an odd dance, they are finally at least firing current head coach Manny Diaz. After a weekend of Canes tap-dancing, Pete Thamel is reporting multiple sources indicate Diaz has been fired.

Diaz is out after three seasons in which he finished with a cumulative 21-15 record. The Canes were 6-7 in 2019 with an Independence Bowl loss. They were 8-3 in 2020 with a Cheez-It Bowl loss and an in-season high of No. 7 in the AP rankings. This year, the team went 7-5 and finished with a high of No. 14 in the AP rankings.

The Hurricanes have been pursuing Cristobal this weekend and Stewart Mandel reported on Sunday the university is preparing to dig deep in the vault. He reported the program is expected to offer Cristobal $8 million per year while also paying $9 million to buy him out of Oregon and anther $7 million or $8 million to buy out Diaz.