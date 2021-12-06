How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the December 6th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your tv screens tonight with another live episode coming from the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The red brand continues the march to the Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta on New Year’s Day as it closes out 2021. For tonight’s show, we’ll be treated to both a title match and a steel cage encounter.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, December 6th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

For tonight’s show, the Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line as title holder Becky Lynch will put the belt on the line against Liv Morgan. The challenger earned the opportunity to become No. 1 contender last month and is participating in her very first marquee title match as a singles competitor. She’s playing the role of the underdog to the more established Lynch, so we’ll see how she looks with such a big opportunity for tonight’s show.

WWE Champion Big E has been at war with both Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens for the past several weeks and last Monday, it was made official that the trio will fight for the title in a triple-threat match at Day 1. For tonight, Big E will once again meet Owens in a non-title bout, this time in the confines of a steel cage. We’ll see how they brutalize each other in this capacity.

Finally, we have the return of MizTV as The Miz will welcome Edge as a special guest. The two legends mage their return to Raw last week and exchanged a war of words in the process. This is most likely leading to a match at Day 1 so we’ll see how this burgeoning feud progresses.