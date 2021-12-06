NFL MVP odds: Is there enough time for Kyler Murray to win award?

The Arizona Cardinals got QB Kyler Murray back under center on Sunday in Week 13’s win over the Chicago Bears. Murray, who was the frontrunner for MVP throughout most of the season, accounted for four TDs in the win, throwing two and rushing for two. Murray had been out since the end of October with an ankle injury. With five games left in the regular season, does Murray have enough time to catch Tom Brady to win MVP? Let’s take a look at his odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyler Murray NFL MVP odds: +1000

Murray is 10/1 to win MVP heading into Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. This is a pretty big game that can distance the Cardinals even more in the NFC West standings. Among the players at the top of the board, Murray is the most intriguing line. Murray may not have the volume stats, he’s been one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL. He’s first in passer rating and fourth in QBR, completing over 70 percent of his passes.

Murray still has a shot at getting to over 3,000 passing yards, around 25-30 TDs and potentially double-digit rushing TDs on the team with the best record. That could be enough to get him back into the MVP conversation with Brady, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. It’s going to be tough to dethrone Brady at this point, but not out of the question.