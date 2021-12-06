 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue new No. 1 in AP college basketball poll

Purdue sits atop this week’s AP poll at No. 1. Duke slides back to No. 3

By Nick Simon
Iowa v Purdue Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

We have a new team No. 1 team in college basketball for the second week in a row and they reside in West Lafayette, IN.

The Purdue Boilermakers laid claim to the top spot in the new AP poll on Monday, getting rewarded for a strong week where they demolished Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge before downing Iowa 77-70 to open conference play on Friday. They were the direct beneficiaries of previous No. 1 Duke suffering its first setback of the season, a 71-66 road loss at Ohio State. The Blue Devils moved back a few spots to No. 3.

The rest of the Top 5 includes No. 2 Baylor, No. 4 UCLA, and No. 5 Gonzaga, who suffered its second loss in three outings in a 91-82 setback to Alabama in Seattle on Friday. As a result, the Crimson Tide were the biggest riser in the poll this week, moving up seven spots to No. 9. The biggest faller was BYU, who was punished for an overtime loss to Utah Valley by dropping from No. 12 to No. 24 in the Week 5 poll.

Here is the complete AP college basketball poll on December 6th.

AP College Basketball Poll Week 5, Dec. 6th

Ranking Team Last Week Votes
1 Purdue (8-0) 2 1,525 (61)
2 Baylor (8-0) 4 1,421
3 Duke (7-1) 1 1,390
4 UCLA (8-1) 5 1,293
5 Gonzaga (7-2) 3 1,240
6 Villanova (6-2) 6 1,175
7 Texas (6-1) 7 1,101
8 Kansas (6-1) 8 1,068
9 Alabama (7-1) 16 1,029
10 Kentucky (6-1) 9 972
11 Arizona (7-0) 11 919
12 Arkansas (8-0) 10 905
13 Tennessee (6-1) 13 762
14 Houston (7-1) 15 686
15 Connecticut (8-1) 17 527
16 USC (8-0) 20 510
17 Iowa State (8-0) 19 499
18 Auburn (7-1) 21 419
19 Michigan State (7-2) 22 405
20 Florida (6-1) 14 386
21 Ohio State (6-2) NR 370
22 Wisconsin (7-1) 23 338
23 Seton Hall (7-1) 25 177
24 BYU (7-1) 12 157
25 LSU (8-0) NR 135

