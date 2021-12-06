NBA Most Improved Player odds: Going over favorites, sleepers to win award to start December

With Christmas only a couple of weeks away, it is a good time to check out the latest NBA Most Improved Player odds. Heading into this season, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was the odds-on favorite (+800) on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the illustrious award.

However, the market has changed a lot since October, as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (+200) is now the favorite to win the MIP award, followed by the likes of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (+350) and San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (+900). Below we’ll look at how the MIP odds currently and break down how some of the favorites are playing, along with the sleepers who are still in the running.

NBA Most Improved Player favorites

Miles Bridges, Hornets (+200) — Bridges may end up running away with this award as he’s playing at an incredible level this season for the Hornets. The former first-round selection is averaging career-highs across the board with 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season. The 23-year-old forward, who is scheduled to a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason, will have a chance to make his MIP case stronger with Charlotte not having LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier due to the league’s health and safety protocol.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies (+350) — It is strange to see Morant being involved in the MIP convo as he should be garnering MVP votes with the way he’s played this season. The former Rookie of the Year award winner is currently out because of an injury, but has started off the season in an exciting fashion. This season, Morant is averaging 24.1 points (career-high), 6.8 assists, and 5.6 rebounds (career-high) per game. He’s also shooting 35.6% from three-point range as well. If Morant can come back and pickup where he left off, he’ll be in the running for the award.

NBA Most Improved Player sleepers

Dejounte Murray, Spurs (+900) — Murray is one of the more underrated players in the NBA and is someone who should be getting All-Star votes when voting begins. The 25-year-old has clearly established himself as the best player on the Spurs and on any given night can give you a triple-double.

This season, Murray is averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 2.0 assists per game. In 21 games played, the 6-foot-4 point guard has an incredible 11 doubles-doubles and three triple-doubles. With Morant currently out, you could make a case for Murray to have the second-best odds.

Tyler Herro, Heat (+1800) — Even though all the attention is on Bridges and Morant for the MIP award, do not sleep on Herro. The 21-year-old guard has bounced back this season after having a down sophomore season.

This season, Herro is averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game, while shooting 44% from the field and 39.3% shooting from behind the arc on 7.1 attempts per game. The 6-foot-5 guard has scored at least 20 points or more in 11 games and at least 30 points or more in two games for the Heat.

Jordan Poole, Warriors (+2200) — Last, but not least, Jordan Poole should be getting some consideration for the MIP award. The young guard has taken his game to another level this season, averaging 18.2 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from three-point range. Poole has done an excellent job, complimenting Stephen Curry in the backcourt and helped the Warriors to have one of the best records in the NBA.

NBA Most Improved Player odds 2021-22

