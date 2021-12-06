When is the Army-Navy game this year?

America’s Game might be the greatest rivalry in sports, and it returns to its traditional home of Philadelphia when the Army Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, December 11th.

While possession of the Commaner-In-Chief’s trophy isn’t on the line, who will be the winner is. Army beat Air Force 21-14 earlier this season, while Air Force beat Navy 23-3. If Army also defeats Navy, they’ll be the outright champion. If Navy wins, all three teams will tie at 1-1, but Army will retain possession after going 2-0 in the series in 2020.

Army (8-3) lost 20-14 to Wisconsin and 70-56 to Wake Forest, but have been one of the best triple option teams in the country in 2021. Averaging 4.94 yards per carry on the ground, West Point also leads the nation with 43 rushing touchdowns.

Navy (3-8, 3-5 AAC) has struggled this season with just 3.91 yards per carry, which isn’t good enough to consistently stay ahead of the chains when running the triple. Isaac Ruoss leads all ball carriers with 608 rushing yards, and as a team they’ve combined to throw just 83 passes this year. Starting quarterback Tai Lavatai is 30-55 for 367 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 11th

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Army -7.5

Total: 35