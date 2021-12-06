Who are ManningCast guests for Week 13 Monday Night Football

The ManningCast is back for Week 13 Monday Night Football, and the guest list is a fascinating one. We still have no active players — likely due to the apparent ManningCast curse — but this week’s list is a god one.

Peyton Manning’s production company announced the four guests for the game and they include former talk show host David Letterman, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, and current FOX announcer Joe Buck. Normally, the ManningCast features four guests with one appearing in each quarter. This leaves a potential quarter of football with just the Manning brothers chatting.

In case you have not watched the ManningCast, it is an alternate MNF broadcast on ESPN2 in which Peyton and Eli discuss the game and anything else on their minds. They provide great analysis that we don’t often get from the regular ESPN broadcast, and then you get the kinds of interactions only brothers will offer.

The guest lists have been all over the place, and it has equally been hit or miss with guests. Some like Phil Mickelson, Russell Wilson, Travis Kelce, or Bill Parcells offer a great complement. Others like Charles Barkley it’s been a little less interesting. They’re not going to bat 1.000, but they’ve got a great rate of quality guests.

The broadcast gets started at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2.