NBA 6th Man odds: Going over favorites, sleepers to win award to start December

With Christmas only a couple of weeks away, it is a good time to check out the latest NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds. Heading into this season, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was the odds-on favorite (+500) on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the award.

However, the market has changed a lot since October, as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (-140) is now the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, followed by the likes of Washington Wizards big man Montrezl Harrell (+1400) and Jordan Clarkson (+2200). Below we’ll look at how the 6th man odds currently and break down how some of the favorites are playing, along with the sleepers who are still in the running.

6th Man of the Year favorites

Tyler Herro, Heat (-140) — If Herro does not win the Most Improved Player award, then he’s basically a shoe-in to win the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award. This season, the former Kentucky guard has shined after a so-so 2020 regular season. Herro is averaging 21.2 points per game, while shooting 44% from the field and 39.3% from the behind the arc.

When Jordan Clarkson won the award last season, he averaged 18.4 points per game off the bench for the Jazz. However, the last time a guard averaged at least 20 points per game off the bench and won the award was Lou Williams in 2018 and 2019.

Montrezl Harrell, Wizards (+1400) — After not being used correctly by the Lakers last season off the bench, Harrell has found his groove again with the Wizards. The veteran big man and former Sixth Man of the Year in 2020, is playing good basketball under first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

Harrell is averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds (career-high) per game. When the veteran big man won the award back in 2020, he produced 18.6 points off of the bench and had 7.1 rebounds per game.

6th Man of the Year sleepers

Kelly Oubre Jr., Hornets (+2500) — The 25-year-old forward has provided a scoring punch off the bench for the Hornets this season. Oubre is averaging 15.8 points per game and shooting a career-high 46.1% from the field and 38.9% from behind the arc (2.8 threes made per game). Charlotte will need the small forward to continue to be the spark plug off of the bench as they are without LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Bobby Portis, Bucks (+3000) — Portis has started in the Bucks’ last 15 games with veteran center Brook Lopez out with injury. If the veteran forward continues to be in the starting lineup, then he’ll likely not qualify for the award. But he’s currently averaging a career-high 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season. Since arriving to Milwaukee last season, Portis has brought instant offense and physicality off the bench and in the frontcourt.

6th Man of the Year odds 2021-22

