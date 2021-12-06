Zack Moss is active for Week 13 vs. Patriots

UPDATE: Nothing official of course, but beat reporter Matt Parrino expects Moss to get the lead work.

Zack Moss is active. I'd expect him to get the bulk of the work tonight. He was great vs. NE last year. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 6, 2021

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 13 inactives and Zack Moss is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Patriots. Moss was an inactive player last week after getting passed on the depth chart by Matt Breida, but could get a chance this week to win back some snaps.

The weather in Orchard Park is also a factor in getting a between the tackles runner like Moss out there, as the winds are going to be tremendous. Those high winds will keep the ball on the ground and the Bills will want their most bruising runner out there. How well he does in fantasy is a different question though. There’s a good chance this is an extremely low scoring game, which will limit goal line work and efficiency.

Moss might not be worth playing, but if you are caught between a player like Jakobi Meyers and Moss, Moss probably has a better chance to put up numbers in this weather.