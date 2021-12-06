Four 2021 Heisman Trophy Finalists named

Here are the four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy:

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett

While the odds are off the board at this time at DraftKings Sportsbook, Bryce Young is considered the overwhelming favorite to win and is generally listed as a -3000 favorite.

Young finished the 2021 season with 4322 yards and 43 touchdowns with just four interceptions for the Crimson Tide. He added three scores as a rusher, and closed strongly with 421 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-24 SEC Championship game win over Georgia.

Hutchinson had 58 tackles in 2021, including 15.5 for loss and 13 sacks. He added two forced fumbles, and was the fulcrum of a defense that won Michigan’s first-ever Big Ten Championship Game.

Stroud had 3862 yards with 38 touchdowns and just five interceptions. While he was often spectacular in the second half of the season, a loss to Michigan on Thanksgiving Weekend gave him one less chance to make his case than the rest of the nominees.

Pickett’s fifth-year at Pitt was outstanding on the way to an ACC title, with 4319 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He added five rushing touchdowns as well, bringing the Panthers their first ACC championship since joining the league 10 years ago.