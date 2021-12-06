Jimmy Butler ruled out Wednesday vs. Bucks [UPDATE]

Update, Dec. 7 — Butler has already been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. He fell hard on his tailbone in Monday night’s loss to the Grizz, but was able to stay in the game. He didn’t play much in the blowout loss and will get some additional rest on Wednesday. Markieff Morris remains out while Caleb Martin is questionable to play vs. Milwaukee.

Update — Butler and the Heat struggled big time in their matchup with the Grizzlies on Monday night, losing 105-90 at home. Tyler Herro showed up for the Heat with 24 points, but Butler went 4-of-13 from the floor and only had 10 points. Miami is having to rely on players who shouldn’t be playing 20+ a night in Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon.

Miami Heat G Jimmy Butler fell hard on his tailbone and got up slow in the first quarter Monday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Butler was able to stay in the game, but had just returning from a four-game absence due to a tailbone injury. The Heat are down early and could be cautious with Butler. If that’s the case, we’ll see how it affects his minutes the rest of the game.

Right now in the middle of the first, Butler has started 0-for-5 from the floor. He only has one rebound and that isn’t helping anyone on DraftKings right now. Butler likely didn’t command too much attention from lineups on a 10-game slate. That made him an OK leverage GPP play, though that was before this start to the game.