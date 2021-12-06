 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The wind in Buffalo has the ball going all over the place on Monday Night Football

Kicks are an odyssey into the unknown on MNF.

By Chet Gresham
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are playing in a critical game for the AFC East race and playoff seeding, but they are contending with more than each other, as the wind is gusting around 40 mph and winds are consistently above 20 mph.

Kicking the ball, so far, has been perilous. Going left to right on your screen has the wind behind the team’s back, but going right to left is directly into the wind. Both are troubling, but left to right, which the Bills get in the first half, is the better spot for passing.

Opening kickoff

First Patriots punt into the wind.

Second Patriots punt into the wind.

