The wind in Buffalo has the ball going all over the place on Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are playing in a critical game for the AFC East race and playoff seeding, but they are contending with more than each other, as the wind is gusting around 40 mph and winds are consistently above 20 mph.

Kicking the ball, so far, has been perilous. Going left to right on your screen has the wind behind the team’s back, but going right to left is directly into the wind. Both are troubling, but left to right, which the Bills get in the first half, is the better spot for passing.

Opening kickoff

The opening kickoff just blew right into the stands lol pic.twitter.com/ViOJDwPAuK — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 7, 2021

First Patriots punt into the wind.

Jake Bailey punts it into the wind and he's lucky to get some extra bounce at the end of it pic.twitter.com/D0qbnl1sSd — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 7, 2021

Second Patriots punt into the wind.