Damien Harris returns to game, but quickly exits again in Week 13

UPDATE: Harris returned to the game, but in his first run, he pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is questionable to return on Monday Night Football with a hamstring injury. Harris will be replaced by Rhamondre Stevenson, who will need to do a lot of work in a game Mac Jones has thrown just one pass through a half of football.

Harris has been the offense for the Patriots, as he rushed for a 64-yard touchdown in the first quarter and had 89 rushing yards on nine carries before he left the game.