When is the next Manningcast? When will Peyton & Eli Manning appear on Monday Night Football

The NFL wrapped up Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, and it brought us the penultimate ManningCast of the year. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning called the Patriots 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on ESPN2 in what was a wild, windy game.

At the end of the game before cutting out, the brothers wished each other happy holidays and then Peyton informed us all that they’ll be back for a ManningCast in Week 17 when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns for the final Monday Night Football game of the season. ESPN will host playoff football, but that game will wrap their regular season Monday slate.

It’s unclear when we’ll next see the ManningCast after Week 17, but here’s hoping it’s sooner than later. It’s been a breath of fresh air in a world of sports broadcasting that can sometimes get a little too dry or repetitive. There are plenty of quality announcers, but the Manning brothers have brought something different.