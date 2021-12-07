 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2021 NFL power rankings heading into Week 14

We use point differential against the spread to see where the value lies in our Week 14 NFL power rankings.

By David Fucillo
Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The NFL wrapped up Week 13 with an ugly Monday Night Football contest. The Patriots edged the Bills in a wildly windy game. Mac Jones only attempted three passes and completed two, but it was enough thanks to a big Damien Harris touchdown run.

We’re back with our latest power rankings now that the NFL has completed its first December week. We’re heading into winter and there are five weeks remaining in the regular season. And with it, we’ve got our Week 14 NFL power rankings based on spread differential. We took the pre-game point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and added in the point differential from the game. For example, the Saints closed as 6.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys and lost the game by 10 points. For the Saints spread differential, we added -10 to +6.5. For the Cowboys spread differential, we added 10 to -6.5.

There is a lot of variability with this number, but it’s still interesting to see how teams compare against the spread. The biggest movement this week saw the Texans drop from No. 18 to No. 28 and the Chargers climbed from No. 27 to No. 17. The Texans got thumped by Indianapolis while the Chargers impressed in beating the Bengals. All wins count the same, but that Chargers win was a huge one for playoff implications. And yet, the Colts now sit at No. 2 in our power rankings thanks to the blowout.

NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 14

2021 NFL power rankings, Week 14

Rk Team Record Spread differential Point differential LW
Rk Team Record Spread differential Point differential LW
1 New England Patriots 9-4 +120.5 +150 1
2 Indianapolis Colts 7-6 +78.5 +88 4
3 Arizona Cardinals 10-2 +72.5 +119 3
4 Philadelphia Eagles 6-7 +61.0 +46 6
5 Dallas Cowboys 8-4 +54.0 +86 7
6 Cincinnati Bengals 7-5 +48.0 +64 2
7 Buffalo Bills 7-5 +44.5 +140 5
8 Green Bay Packers 9-3 +23.0 +41 9
9 Denver Broncos 6-6 +18.0 +19 8
10 Tennessee Titans 8-4 +17.5 +14 10
11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-3 +11.5 +107 12
12 New Orleans Saints 5-7 +4.0 -2 13
13 Minnesota Vikings 5-7 +1.5 +3 11
14 New York Giants 4-8 +0.5 -62 14
15 San Francisco 49ers 6-6 -7.5 25 15
16 Miami Dolphins 6-7 -9.5 -34 17
17 Los Angeles Chargers 7-5 -13.0 -1 27
18 Carolina Panthers 5-7 -13.5 -17 16
19 Washington 6-6 -14.0 -51 19
20 Seattle Seahawks 4-8 -15.5 -10 22
21 Los Angeles Rams 8-4 -16.5 +66 26
22 Detroit Lions 1-10-1 -20.5 -113 25
23 Kansas City Chiefs 8-4 -22.0 +44 23
24 Baltimore Ravens 8-4 -25.0 +22 20
25 Las Vegas Raiders 6-6 -28.0 -38 21
26 Chicago Bears 4-8 -32.5 -86 24
27 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-5-1 -35.0 -42 28
28 Houston Texans 2-10 -39.5 -159 18
29 Cleveland Browns 6-6 -47.5 -13 29
30 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-10 -66.0 -140 30
31 Atlanta Falcons 5-7 -80.5 -116 31
32 New York Jets 3-9 -89.0 -150 32

More From DraftKings Nation