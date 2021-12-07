2021 NFL power rankings heading into Week 14

The NFL wrapped up Week 13 with an ugly Monday Night Football contest. The Patriots edged the Bills in a wildly windy game. Mac Jones only attempted three passes and completed two, but it was enough thanks to a big Damien Harris touchdown run.

We’re back with our latest power rankings now that the NFL has completed its first December week. We’re heading into winter and there are five weeks remaining in the regular season. And with it, we’ve got our Week 14 NFL power rankings based on spread differential. We took the pre-game point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and added in the point differential from the game. For example, the Saints closed as 6.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys and lost the game by 10 points. For the Saints spread differential, we added -10 to +6.5. For the Cowboys spread differential, we added 10 to -6.5.

There is a lot of variability with this number, but it’s still interesting to see how teams compare against the spread. The biggest movement this week saw the Texans drop from No. 18 to No. 28 and the Chargers climbed from No. 27 to No. 17. The Texans got thumped by Indianapolis while the Chargers impressed in beating the Bengals. All wins count the same, but that Chargers win was a huge one for playoff implications. And yet, the Colts now sit at No. 2 in our power rankings thanks to the blowout.

NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 14