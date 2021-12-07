NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Tuesday, December 7

We have a three-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday night, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Brooklyn Nets will go on the road to play the Dallas Mavericks and then at 10 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics will take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets, $4,800

For our first DFS value play, we’re going to take a flyer on Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills. This season, Mills is averaging 12.7 points per game and shooting 47.4% from behind the arc.

The 33-year-old guard has started in the last nine games for the Nets as they are without three-point specialist Joe Harris. Mills has done well in place of Harris, averaging 16.1 points and shooting 46.7% from three-point range on 3.9 three-pointers made per game. The Nets will be taking on the Mavericks, who have struggled to defend the three this season (36.5%) and are ranked 10th against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season.

Malik Monk, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,400

Monk has provided a much-needed spark off the bench for the Lakers this season. He’s averaging 10.3 points per game and shooting 46% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. The 23-year-old guard has scored 10 or more points in five out of his last six games and is averaging 28.55 FPPG over that span of time.

The 6-foot-3 guard is looking to score 30 or more fantasy points for the third-straight game. On Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, Monk had 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, and 33.5 fantasy points. The Celtics are ranked 16th against SGs (OPRK) this season.

Doug McDermott, San Antonio Spurs, $4,000

McBuckets could be one of the nicer value plays at the small forward for this three-game slate tonight. The veteran forward is averaging 21.8 fantasy points in the Spurs’ last four games and has gone over the 20-point threshold in three-straight games.

McDermott is coming off a solid game on Tuesday night against the Suns, where he had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and scored 20.5 fantasy points. The Spurs will be playing the New York Knicks, who are ranked 19th against SFs (OPRK) this season.