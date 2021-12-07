Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, December 7

We have a three three-game slate in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Anthony Davis over 22.5 points (-110)

When it comes to player prop bets, it is best to keep simple, regardless of the sport. We’re going to take that approach with out first prop bet, which is Anthony Davis over 22.5 points for even money. Davis is sometimes the Lakers’ No. 1 or No. 2 scoring option, depending on how the game goes.

The eight-time All-Star big man is averaging a double-double this season, consisting of 24.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Lakers will be playing the Celtics tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT at STAPLES Center. In their first meeting in November, Davis had 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field. Davis has scored more than 22.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games, which includes the Lakers’ last four games. He’s also averaging 24.7 points per game at home this season, making this a solid first bet.

Patty Mills over 12.5 points (-110)

We’re going to try our hand at another even money bet that we hope we’re on the right side of tonight. Mills has played well in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets and stepped in for an injured Joe Harris.

The veteran shooting guard has started in Brooklyn’s last nine games and is averaging 16.1 points per game and shooting 46.7% from three. Mills has scored more than 12.5 points in six out his last 10 games. Out of those six games, three of them was on the road, where he scored 29, 17, and 23 points respectively.

Julius Randle over 9.5 rebounds (+115)

The Knicks are riding a three-game losing streak heading into tonight’s game against the Spurs and will look toward their All-Star forward Julius Randle to get them back on track.

This season, Randle is averaging a double-double consisting of 20.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. The 27-year-old big man has recorded more than 9.5 rebounds in six out of the Knicks’ last 10 games. The Spurs have struggled on the boards this season, allowing 54.3 rebounds per game to opponents (22nd in the NBA).

