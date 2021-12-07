Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Lakers on Tuesday

In second game of a doubleheader on TNT Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will head out west to the play the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. This is the second and last time these two teams will play each other this season. In their first meeting on Nov. 19, the Celtics beat the Lakers 130-108.

The Celtics (13-11) have won three out of their last four games, which includes a 145-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The Lakers (12-12) saw their two-game win streak snapped last week in a four-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Celtics vs. Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +2.5

When these two teams met up last month, the Celtics were the better team that night, despite the Lakers getting back LeBron James. James played well in his first game with 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3pt) and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis had a team-high 31 points and six rebounds.

However, Boston crushed the Lakers on the glass and shot 50% from the field, which is a good recipe to win the NBA. Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win. The Celtics will try to get the season sweep tonight over the Lakers as they’ve played well in their first two games of their west coast road trip.

Boston is 4-3-1 against the spread as road underdogs this season and 6-0 ATS in their last six games against LA. If the Lakers want to win tonight’s game, it starts on defense. In their last 10 games, Los Angeles is allowing opponents to score 115.6 points per game. That will not work against a Celtics’ team that just scored 130 and 145 points in their last two games. LA is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games and 3-10 ATS when they are favored at home.

Over/Under: Over 220

In their first meeting at TD Garden back in November, the total points scored were 238. With the way that the Lakers have been playing defense this season, it’s not out of the possibility that this total hits. However, the total has gone under in five out of the Celtics’ seven road games this season and they are 10-13-1 when it comes to overs. The total has gone in four out of the Lakers’ last five games and they have best over record at 15-9.

