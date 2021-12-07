Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Mavericks on Tuesday

The Brooklyn Nets (16-7) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-11) on the road at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nets are fresh off a 111-107 loss to the Bulls on Saturday as Kevin Durant dropped 28 points and 10 rebounds in the narrow defeat. Dallas is coming off their second consecutive loss with a 97-90 result against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nets favored on the road by 3.5 points, priced at -165 on the moneyline. The Mavs sit at +145 and the point total is set at 218.5.

Nets vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -3.5 (-115)

The Mavs were missing their leading scorer Luka Doncic in the loss the Bulls last Saturday due to an ankle injury, and now adds a thumb sprain to that report. He’s listed as questionable ahead tonight’s contest, while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is listed as probable after missing two straight games. Dallas will welcome back their two key players if they see the floor tonight, but they’ll have their work cut out for them against a hot Brooklyn Nets team that’s 8-2 on the road this season.

Brooklyn is 7-3 in their last 10 outings as they sit at the top of the Eastern Conference just above the Bulls. KD continues to be a scoring machine, leading the league with 28.6 points per game. Expect the Nets to potentially run away with this one, especially if Doncic doesn’t get to suit up.

Over/Under: Under 218.5 (-105)

This game should be played at a relatively slower pace, being that Dallas is ranked 26th in the league in pace, which could easily result in a lower score. Even if Doncic does play, he could be a little slower than usual if he’s playing through some ankle pain. The Nets have only gone over once in their last four games as well, so under seems like the safe play here.

