 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Spurs on Tuesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

By Ryan Sanders
Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 6, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.&nbsp; Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs (8-14) will play host to the New York Knicks (11-12) at AT&T Center on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs just had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Suns with a 108-104 loss on Monday night, and will look for a bounce back win against New York. The Knicks have lost three straight — and five of their last seven — after getting knocked off by the Nuggets 113-99 on Saturday.

Accoridng to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 points and sit at -140 on the moneyline. San Antonio is at +120 while the point total is set at 211.

Knicks vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +2.5 (-110)

San Antonio, against all odds, almost mounted a successful comeback against the Suns last night after chipping away at a 16-point deficit. While the game only ended in a four-point loss, it was impressive from the Texas side as they faced off against arguably the hottest team in the league. That’s after coming off a four-game winning streak, and with momentum on their side they’ll look to turn that into a bounce back win.

The Knicks have one of the lower-rated defenses in the league and have lost five of their last seven as they’ve hit a rough patch. Not to mention, the Spurs have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, and are 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests at home. Pick the Spurs to cover, whether they end up actually winning or not.

Over/Under: Under 211 (-105)

The Knicks have played 10 games on the road this season, and are 3-7 against the point total, only going over 30 percent of the time. San Antonio is 6-6-1 up against the total when playing after a loss, and have also only allowed an average of 99.3 points from their opponents through their last three contests. Expect this to be a lower-scoring affair and take the under as the play in San Antonio.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation