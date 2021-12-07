Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Spurs on Tuesday

The San Antonio Spurs (8-14) will play host to the New York Knicks (11-12) at AT&T Center on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs just had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Suns with a 108-104 loss on Monday night, and will look for a bounce back win against New York. The Knicks have lost three straight — and five of their last seven — after getting knocked off by the Nuggets 113-99 on Saturday.

Accoridng to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 points and sit at -140 on the moneyline. San Antonio is at +120 while the point total is set at 211.

Knicks vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +2.5 (-110)

San Antonio, against all odds, almost mounted a successful comeback against the Suns last night after chipping away at a 16-point deficit. While the game only ended in a four-point loss, it was impressive from the Texas side as they faced off against arguably the hottest team in the league. That’s after coming off a four-game winning streak, and with momentum on their side they’ll look to turn that into a bounce back win.

The Knicks have one of the lower-rated defenses in the league and have lost five of their last seven as they’ve hit a rough patch. Not to mention, the Spurs have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, and are 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests at home. Pick the Spurs to cover, whether they end up actually winning or not.

Over/Under: Under 211 (-105)

The Knicks have played 10 games on the road this season, and are 3-7 against the point total, only going over 30 percent of the time. San Antonio is 6-6-1 up against the total when playing after a loss, and have also only allowed an average of 99.3 points from their opponents through their last three contests. Expect this to be a lower-scoring affair and take the under as the play in San Antonio.

