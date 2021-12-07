Best available kickers on the Week 14 waiver wire

The NFL has wrapped up Week 13 and we continue to march through the month of December. The NFL regular season still has five weeks to go, but fantasy football leagues are wrapping up the regular season before the playoffs begin. Roster fine-tuning continues and the waiver wire will offer some opportunities to get ready for the playoffs.

We’ll look at the kicker position here, with Nick Folk arguably the top kicker on the sideline this weekend.

Week 14 byes: Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals (34% ESPN/32% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Rams

Prater shook off a bad individual performance against the Seahawks two weeks ago and came up clutch against the Bears in Week 13 on Sunday. In spite of the wind, he successfully booted both of his field goal attempts and connected on all three extra points as the Cardinals downed the Bears 33-22 on the road.

His leg will most likely be relied upon in a big way next Monday night as the Cardinals have a big prime time home showdown with the Rams.

Graham Gano, New York Giants (59% ESPN/9% Yahoo)

Next up — at Chargers

Gano was responsible for New York’s only points on Sunday as the Giants’ offense sputtered in a 20-9 loss to the Dolphins. He successfully connected on three of his field goal attempts, just missing on a fourth one that came from 50+ yards.

He’s been a Top 10 kicker in fantasy leagues this season, averaging 8.8 points a game for fantasy managers. If you need help, it’d be wise to put a waiver bid in for him.

Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers (13% Yahoo/4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Giants

Hopkins was busy throughout the Chargers’ dominant 41-22 victory over the Bengals on Sunday. He went two-for-two on field goals and made three out of four extra points in the victory.

Considering they’re playing the Giants this Sunday, he’ll be sure to get another heavy load this week.