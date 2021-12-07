How to watch Champions League Matchday 6 on TV and via live online stream

It’s the final matches in the group stage of the Champions League and there’s still plenty of intrigue surrounding who will make the knockout round. Groups A, D and H have been sorted out, while Group C looks like a foregone conclusion barring a crazy pair of results. However, there are still a few knockout round spots up for grabs involving a handful of teams.
Here’s the full Champions League schedule for Matchday 6.
UCL Matchday 6 schedule
Tuesday, December 7
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City - 12:45 p.m. ET
PSG vs. Club Brugge - 12:45 p.m. ET
Ajax vs. Sporting CP - 3:00 p.m. ET
Porto vs. Atletico Madrid - 3:00 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan - 3:00 p.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Liverpool - 3:00 p.m. ET
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff - 3:00 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wednesday, December 8
Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Chelsea - 12:45 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. Malmo - 12:45 p.m. ET
Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv - 3:00 p.m. ET
Atalanta vs. Villarreal - 3:00 p.m. ET
Wolfsburg vs. Lille - 3:00 p.m. ET
RB Salzburg vs. Sevilla - 3:00 p.m. ET
Manchester United vs. Young Boys - 3:00 p.m. ET
Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona - 3:00 p.m. ET