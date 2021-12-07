Best available quarterbacks on the Week 14 waiver wire

Week 14 is gearing up to get started soon and while there aren’t any big-name fantasy quarterbacks on a bye week, many fantasy managers could still be looking for an upgrade at signal caller.

Here are some quarterbacks that can be picked up on the waiver wire if you trust their matchup this week.

Week 14 byes: Patriots, Dolphins, Colts, Eagles

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (37%)

Next up — Atlanta Falcons

Newton is probably coming off his worst performance since joining the NFL. Against the Dolphins he completed just five passes for 92 yards and threw two picks and no scores. Still, he had a bye week to get ready for this game against one of the worst-performing defenses in the NFL against QBs.

The Falcons have allowed the second-most fantasy points on average to opposing QBs. So even with a new offensive coordinator, Newton should be poised enough to pick up a decent chunk of points for your team.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets (2%)

Next up — New Orleans Saints

Wilson has been extremely underwhelming in his rookie year, but there’s reason for optimism. Last week he had arguably his best outing of the season, throwing for just 226 yards, but hitting the end zone twice through the air and another time on the ground. He had the most fantasy points of his career last week too, with 21.04.

He’ll also be going up against one of the worst defenses against the pass this week too in the Saints. New Orleans ranks sixth-worst in the NFL in terms of limiting opposing QBs production, allowing an average of 18.54 fantasy points per game to the opposing QB. It’s likely to get worse too since their offense has been struggling ever since Jameis Winston went down with an ACL injury earlier this season.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (11%)

Next up — Detroit Lions

Bridgewater has been extraordinarily average this season, which justifies his low rosters in fantasy leagues. Still, this weekend he has a solid chance to pop off against a Lions defense that tends to struggle against anybody.

Though last week the Lions held the Vikings’ offense in check for most of the game and got their first win of the season, that’s not enough to trust them consistently. Detroit is giving up nearly 22 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. So he could have his best week in a long time taking on the Lions.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (22.1%)

Next up — Dallas Cowboys

The WTF quarterback has been solid in recent weeks and tossed two scores last week in their win over the Raiders. He’ll be taking on a Cowboys defense that’s been slightly suspect against opposing quarterbacks.

The Cowboys are giving up about 18 fantasy points per game. It’s not a huge number, but that matchups this week aren’t great for waiver wire quarterbacks, so this could be one spot for you to get a few points this week.