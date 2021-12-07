Best available running backs on the Week 14 waiver wire

A few of the best running backs in the NFL are off this week, leaving fantasy managers to scramble to find a suitable replacement in their running game. While these guys might not get you the same product as a Jonathan Taylor would, they should still be serviceable and keep you in your matchup this week.

Week 14 byes: Colts, Eagles, Dolphins, Patriots

Next up —Jacksonville Jaguars

Ever since Derrick Henry went down for the season, Foreman has been the leading rusher for the Titans. In just four weeks he has nearly 200 total yards and two scores. His last game he rushed for over 100 yards for the first time this season.

Tennessee had a bye week in Week 13, so that will give Foreman more time to get comfortable in the offense as well. They’re also taking on Jacksonville, a team that has struggled to do anything all season.

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (1%)

Next up — Houston Texans

Penny got his first significant reps of the season this week when he went for 62 total yards against San Francisco. He looked explosive as well. He got the increased reps because Chris Carson is out for the season and Alex Collins was dealing with an abdomen issue last week. It’s unclear how long Collins will be out for, but Penny did enough to earn himself more opportunities this weekend against the really bad Houston Texans defense.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans (6.5%)

Next up — Seattle Seahawks

Burkhead hasn’t had any sort of statement game in 2021 and had a modest week last time out, rushing for just 30 yards and adding 15 more through the air in the loss to the Colts. Still, the Seattle run defense has been really bad this season, ranking second-worst in the NFL in terms of fantasy points per game given up to opposing running backs.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (56%)

Next up — Atlanta Falcons

Hubbard has been hit or miss this season, but really shined while Christian McCaffery was out with an injury. He’s back now, but Hubbard should still get chances to put up points this week against an Atlanta defense that struggles to stop anybody.

The Falcons are giving up nearly 27 fantasy points to opposing running backs each week. Hubbard should be able to get a solid chunk of that 27 this week for Carolina.

Matt Breida, Buffalo Bills (6%)

Next up —Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Breida has been a breath of fresh air in recent weeks for a Buffalo offense that really struggles to get any production from their running backs. He has at least one touchdown in two of his last three games and the matchup this week is relatively favorable against Tampa.

The Bucs are a good team, but one of their weakest points from a fantasy perspective is probably stopping the run. Tampa ranks 16th in the league in terms of fantasy points surrendered to opposing running backs each week.