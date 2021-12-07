Best available wide receivers on the Week 14 waiver wire

The fantasy football playoffs are closing in fast and many fantasy owners are looking for players up and down the waiver wire at all positions who can help them make a late playoff push or put them over the top once the playoffs begin.

Here are some wide receivers on the waiver wire that could make the difference between a fantasy title or being left out of the playoffs.

Week 14 byes: Colts, Eagles, Dolphins, Patriots

Next up —Denver Broncos

St. Brown is coming off his best performance of the season in a win over the Minnesota Vikings last week. He caught 10 passes for 82 yards and a score. He’s a good pass-catcher as a whole and with Deandre Swift injured, he also has become a reliable short-yardage receiver for Jared Goff.

KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings (N/A)

Next up — Pittsburgh Steelers

Osborne had some huge games toward the beginning of the season, but he tapered off a bit in the middle of the year. But last week he came back out with authority, catching one score in addition to four balls for 47 yards.

Adam Thielen is dealing with an ankle injury too, so expect Osborne to have plenty of more chances this week against Pittsburgh.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (8%)

Next up — Chicago Bears

MVS had one of his best games of the season two weeks ago, scoring a touchdown and racking up over 100 receiving yards in the process. He also has at least one catch for 20 or more yards in three straight games after a 28-yard grab in the third quarter of this weekend’s game.

The Bears pass defense has struggled this season, they’re allowing over 35 points per game to the opponent's WR corps. This week’s game is in Green Bay too, so it could get real bad real fast for Chicago.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennesse Titans (2%)

Next up —Jacksonville Jaguars

Westbrook-Ikhine has been a good target for Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense ever since Julio Jones went on IR earlier this season. Jones is eligible to come off of IR this week, but Westbrook-Ikhine should still be looked to early and often by the Titans QB and should still put up decent numbers against a Jacksonville squad that is giving up an average of 38 fantasy points per game to opposing WR corps, which ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL.

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (17%)

Next up —New Orleans Saints

Crowder has gotten well over five targets in every game except one this season. So he’s more than likely going to get plenty of opportunities to make plays this week against the Saints.

The New Orleans defense has struggled against the pass this season, giving up an average of nearly 40 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Crowder will have to rely on a rookie quarterback to get him the ball, but Zach Wilson has played decent since retuning from injury, so he should be able to deliver the ball to Crowder on Sunday