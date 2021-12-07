Best available tight ends on the Week 14 waiver wire

We’re in to Week 14 of the NFL season and the fantasy playoffs are fast approaching. If you’re looking for a one-week pick up or somebody who you hope can be a key factor in your championship run, the waiver wire has a ton of great options. The tight end position is one that’s tough to find a consistently productive player on the waiver wire, but here are some options that could do the trick.

Week 14 byes: Patriots, Dolphins, Colts, Eagles

Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (16%)

Next up — Baltimore Ravens

The Browns just took on the Ravens in Week 12 before their bye week. Hooper wasn’t able to crack the stat sheet, but it was only the second time all season he was blanked. It’s highly unlikely that happens again this week, especially considering how bad Baltimore’s defense is against opposing tight ends.

The Ravens rank the third-worst team in the NFL in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, so it’s doubtful they’re able to shut out a productive player like Hooper twice in three weeks.

Evan Engram, New York Giants (27.3%)

Next up — Los Angeles Chargers

Engram is not likely going to rack up 20+ points for you, but he could get a solid number in PPR leagues. While his season has been underwhelming, with just two touchdowns and just over 300 yards, he has close to 40 catches on the season so his target number continues to be consistently high.

Engram and the Giants are also taking on the Chargers this week, who rank as the sixth-worst defense in the NFL at defending tight ends.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (18%)

Next up — Green Bay Packers

Kmet is on an offense that struggles at times, but he’s been one of the few bright spots. He’s second in the team in receiving yards with 402 yards and is getting the second-most targets as well.

His target number seems to be increasing recently as well. Two weeks ago he got a season-high 11 targets and got seven more last week even against a defense that is known for its ability to hold off tight ends, the Arizona Cardinals.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (17%)

Next up — Pittsburgh Steelers

Conklin should see his production rise now that one of Minnesota’s top pass-catchers, Adam Thielen, is out with an ankle injury. It was evident in the Vikings' loss to Detroit, where he caught seven passes for 56 yards. He made those seven catches on nine targets, which is a new season-high for him. It wouldn't be a shock to see that number grow more and more as Thielen continues to deal with an Injury.