Best available D/STs on the Week 14 waiver wire

Defense and special teams play a critical role in fantasy football and with the playoffs getting closer and closer, fantasy managers are constantly evaluating and tinkering with their roster to get the most out of it as they make their championship push.

Here are some defense and special teams units on the waiver wire that we think could help out plenty of fantasy managers.

Week 14 byes: Eagles, Patriots, Dolphins, Colts

Next up — Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers' defense has been wildly inconsistent this season, but as a whole, they’re been pretty good. They’re the seventh-ranked unit in the NFL in terms of points allowed for the entire season. Still, they’ve struggled in recent weeks, allowing 60 points combined in their last two games.

Still, this could be a week for them to get back on track as they take on the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored, so it’s a safe bet that Carolina can hold them to a low number on the scoreboard.

Next up — Chicago Bears

The Packers defense ranks fifth in the NFL in points allowed, only giving up an average of 20 points per contest. They’re taking on a Chicago squad that struggles on offense quite a bit, ranking second to last in the NFL in points scored, averaging just 16 points per game. They also have a QB situation that’s up in the air week in and week out it seems.

Earlier this season when the two teams met, the Bears scored just 14 points at home in mild weather. Hitting the road and playing in a hostile environment in the freezing temperatures, it shouldn’t be expected to be much better than what they did earlier this season.

Next up — Jacksonville Jaguars

Most weeks we wouldn’t advise playing the Tennessee defense. They’re incredible against the run, but tend to struggle mightily when the ball is in the air. Still, this isn’t any normal week, though. They’re taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars who struggle to do just about anything on offense. They average just 15 points a game, which is second-worst in the NFL.

When these two teams played earlier this season, the Titans gave up 19 points but caused two turnovers. The Jags have coughed up the ball to the opposing defense at least once in all but one game this season. Currently, they’ve given up two turnovers in each of their last three games, while scoring an average of just over 10 points per game in that span.