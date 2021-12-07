Dalvin Cook gets in limited practice on Tuesday for Week 14

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cook was listed as a DNP on Monday after not playing in last week’s game because of a shoulder injury.

Fantasy football implications

It’s good news for both Vikings fans and fantasy football managers to see that Cook was able to practice at some level on Tuesday. The veteran running back did not play in last week’s game due to a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that Cook was expected to miss Weeks 13 and 14 with the hope he could return on Dec. 20 against the Chicago Bears. If Cook doesn’t play on Thursday night, then we would see Alexander Mattison get the start. Last week against the Lions, Mattison had 22 carries for 90 yards and a score, along with three receptions for 34 yards.