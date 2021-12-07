 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Adam Thielen does not practice Tuesday ahead of Week 14 game Thursday vs. Steelers

We break down the news that Thielen did not practice due to a high-ankle sprain.

By DKNation Staff
Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers
Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings sits on the bench during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.
The Minnesota Vikings are going to have to find a way to make up for Adam Thielen’s production, as the wide receiver did not practice Tuesday due to a high-ankle sprain. He is trending towards missing Thursday’s Week 14 game against the Steelers. Thielen’s numbers this season haven’t been great but he remains a scoring threat with 10 touchdowns in 12 contests.

Fantasy football implications

If Thielen cannot go, KJ Osborn joins Justin Jefferson as Kirk Cousins’ primary pass catchers. Tight end Tyler Conklin would also get a boost, especially with Pittsburgh’s pass rush likely forcing the Vikings to favor shorter throws. RB Alexander Mattison was effective in the receiving game in Week 13, so he’s also going to see an uptick in targets. Jefferson was already a starter in most fantasy leagues, while Osborn could get some play as a flex with Thielen out. Conklin is a tight end streaming option at this point, and Mattison should continue to start at RB for managers with Dalvin Cook sidelined.

