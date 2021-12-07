College basketball picks: Best bets for Tuesday, December 7th

We have a pretty decent Tuesday night slate on the docket for college basketball as six ranked teams are set to take the court on the evening.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Tuesday, December 7th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texas Tech vs. #13 Tennessee

Pick: Over 139.5

The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to step foot on the parquet of Madison Square Garden tonight to kick off the annual Jimmy V Classic in New York City. Both teams are 6-1 heading into this showdown and would love to add another quality win to their resumes.

Both teams rank in the Top 30 in offensive adjusted efficiency per KenPom and have regularly played in games that have cruised past 140 points. On a neutral court, they should be able to hit the over with ease.

#6 Villanova vs. Syracuse

Pick: Syracuse +9.5

The second game of the Jimmy V Classic will feature of battle of two former Big East rivals as the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats face off against the Syracuse Orange.

Syracuse have been on the wrong side of a few ugly losses this year but have picked up back-to-back quality wins over Indiana and Florida State. Villanova has played well at 6-2 but the majority of its wins have come against teams ranked 200 or lower in KenPom. It is 1-2 against teams ranked higher than that, creating a scenario for the Orange to give them a fight in the Garden.

Charlotte vs. #12 Arkansas

Pick: Charlotte +18

Arkansas is 8-0 on the season and playing extremely well on the offensive end of the floor, scoring at least 72 points in every game this season.

However, they’re not totally burying opponents as they have just one victory over 17 points this season. As a 20-point underdog who is above .500, Charlotte should be able to cover the spread in Fayetteville tonight.

