Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Tuesday, December 7th

The Tuesday night slate in college basketball will feature six ranked teams in action for the evening, two of them taking the court at the “Mecca of Basketball”.

The highlight of the evening will be the 27th Jimmy V Classic taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The traditional doubleheader will feature the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers battling the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first game and the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats taking on a former Big East rival in the Syracuse Orange in the second game.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Tuesday, December 7th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Southern vs. #10 Kentucky

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Location: Lexington, KY

Odds: Kentucky -27, Total 146.5

Texas Tech vs. #13 Tennessee

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: New York City, NY

Odds: Tennessee -4, Total 139.5

UTEP vs. #8 Kansas

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+/Big12 Now

Location: Kansas City, MO

Odds: Kansas -19, Total 144.5

#6 Villanova vs. Syracuse

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: New York City, NY

Odds: Villanova -9.5, Total 144.5

Charlotte vs. #12 Arkansas

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Odds: Arkansas -18, Total 144

Eastern Kentucky vs. #16 USC

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Odds: USC -17.5, Total 150.5

