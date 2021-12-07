NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Tuesday, December 7th

We’ve got six Top 25 teams in action on Tuesday night, but the biggest game will be in Madison Square Garden, where the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats face a revived Syracuse Orange in what should be a terrific college basketball atmosphere.

Villanova (6-2, 3-0 Big 5, 0-0 Big East) is testing themselves as much as any team in American during non-conference play, playing at UCLA and on a neutral floor against Purdue already for their only two setbacks, with at Baylor next on Sunday. Collin Gillespie is back from injury and leads the team in scoring and assists with 17.8 points and 3.5 dimes per outing.

The Orange (5-3, 1-0 ACC) struggled in the Bahamas a couple weeks ago, but wins against Indiana at home and Florida State on the road to open ACC play. Head coach Jim Boeheim’s progeny are 40% of his starting lineup, with Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim combining to average 33.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. The Cuse can score, with the 12th best adjusted offense in the country according to KenPom. But the famous 2-3 zone of the Orange is struggling this year, as they rank 154th via the same metric defensively.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, December 7th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 7 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM Southern #10 Kentucky SEC Network UK -27 146.5 7:00 PM Texas Tech #13 Tennessee ESPN Tennessee -4 139.5 8:00 PM UTEP #8 Kansas BIG12|ESPN+ Kansas -19 144.5 9:00 PM #6 Villanova Syracuse ESPN Villanova -9.5 144.5 9:00 PM Charlotte #12 Arkansas SEC Network Arkansas -18 144 10:00 PM Eastern Kentucky #16 USC PAC12 USC -17.5 150.5

