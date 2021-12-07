Army vs. Navy odds heading into game week

The most tradition-rich rivalry in college football returns this weekend as the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen face off at MetLife Stadium in New Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS. The two service academies have met 121 times and Navy leads the all-time series 61-53-7.

Once again, Army has put together a fine season under head coach Jeff Monken. The Black Knights enter Saturday’s game 8-3 and winners of their last four matchups. Granted, two of the games during that stretch came against Bucknell and UMass, but Army still took care of business.

The 2021 season has not unfolded quite as favorably for Navy. For the second straight season, the Midshipmen enter the rivalry game with only three wins, far removed from bowl eligibility. Their offense averages less than 4 yards per carry, a problem for any team but especially concerning for one running the triple option.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Army -7.5

Total: 35

