2021 Heisman Trophy finalists announced

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced on Saturday, December 11th, and the Heisman Trophy Trust has officially announced the four finalists.

2021 Heisman Trophy finalists

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Alabama’s Bryce Young has been the Heisman Trophy frontrunner for most of the 2021 season per DraftKings Sportsbook and may have sealed the award with a victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. He finished the year with 4,322 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a huge catalyst towards Michigan finally toppling Ohio State this season, winning the Big Ten Championship, and earning a trip to the College Football Playoff. The potential No. 1 overall pick in this upcoming NFL Draft finished the year with 58 tackles, 14 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Ohio State freshman C.J. Stroud burst onto the scene this season and picked up where Justin Fields left off. He threw for 3,862 yards, 38 touchdowns, and five interceptions and had briefly grabbed the frontrunner mantle from Young at a point in the season.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett ended his career with the Panthers holding all of the school passing records and led his team on a surprise run to an ACC Championship. Pickett threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Heisman ceremony will take place this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.