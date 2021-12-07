16 USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 USC Trojans are undefeated for the season and will look to keep it that way tonight when welcoming the Eastern Kentucky Colonels to Los Angeles.

USC (8-0, 2-0 Pac-12) got off to a solid start in conference play with victories over Utah and Washington State last week. Saturday’s 63-61 victory over Wazzu was a hard-fought battle that was won when Chevez Goodwin successfully completed an ‘And-1’ to put the Trojans on top with 16 seconds remaining. He led the Trojans with 14 points and five rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky (5-4) has had a rough go of things as of late, dropping three consecutive ballgames. Its last loss came on Saturday when falling to in-state enemy Western Kentucky in an 85-80 loss. Cooper Robb dropped 21 points in the loss.

How to watch USC vs. Eastern Kentucky

When: Tuesday, December 7th, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -17.5

Total: 150.5

The Pick

Under 150.5

Both teams can score but 151 is pushing it for these two teams tonight. The safe pick here would be the under.

