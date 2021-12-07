12 Arkansas vs. Charlotte: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks will try to remain undefeated tonight when playing host to the Charlotte 49ers in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (8-0) kept its record perfect on Saturday when bashing in-state foe Little Rock in a 93-78 win. The Razorbacks led throughout the contest were buoyed by respective 18-point efforts from both JD Notae and Au’Diese Toney.

Charlotte (4-3) was able to end a three-game losing streak on Saturday by chopping down George Washington for an 86-79 home victory. The 49ers maintained control down the stretch and were led by Jahmir Young, who had 26 points and four assists.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Charlotte

When: Tuesday, December 7th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -18

Total: 144

The Pick

Charlotte +18

Arkansas is 8-0 on the season and playing extremely well on the offensive end of the floor, scoring at least 72 points in every game this season.

However, they’re not totally burying opponents as they have just one victory over 17 points this season. As a 20-point underdog who is above .500, Charlotte should be able to cover the spread in Fayetteville tonight.

