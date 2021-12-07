8 Kansas vs. UTEP: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks are cruising through their non-conference schedule and will play a pseudo home game at the T-Mobile Center in nearby Kansas City tonight when facing the UTEP Miners.

Kansas (6-1) was able to go out east this past Friday and score a big 95-75 victory over St. John’s at UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The Jayhawks took control of this one early and never relinquished it, routing the Red Storm with a blowout win. Christian Braun was the MVP of the game for KU, dropping 31 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the win.

UTEP (4-3) has been up and down so far this season and suffered a down on Friday with a heartbreaking 72-69 loss to nearby rival New Mexico State. Aggies guard Sir’Jabari Rice ended up burying the game-winning three with two seconds left to put NMSU on top. UTEP got a 19-point effort out of Souley Boum.

How to watch UTEP vs. Kansas

When: Tuesday, December 7th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: Big 12 Network, ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -19

Total: 144.5

The Pick

Kansas -19

Kansas has done well for itself this season when playing opponents ranked 150th or lower in KenPom and this should be no different here. They’ll get an extra charge playing a pseudo home game in a big arena in Kansas City, so they should be able to cover with ease.

