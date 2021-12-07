13 Tennessee vs. Texas Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 27th annual Jimmy V Classic will take center stage tonight with a pair of games tipping off at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The first matchup of the doubleheader will pit the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Tennessee (6-1) has ripped off four consecutive victories and its latest came on Saturday when smashing Colorado in Boulder for a 69-54 road win. The Vols fell behind 8-0 to start the game but flipped the script and never looked back. Kennedy Chandler had a monster game offensively with 27 points.

Texas Tech (6-1) suffered its first setback of the season last Wednesday when falling at Providence 72-68. The Red Raiders led by as many as 14 midway through the first half but let the lead slip away as the Friars maintained the edge for the rest of the contest. Terrence Shannon led with 17 points.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

When: Tuesday, December 7th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -4

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Over 139.5

Both teams rank in the Top 30 in offensive adjusted efficiency per KenPom and have regularly played in games that have cruised past 140 points. On a neutral court, they should be able to hit the over with ease.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.