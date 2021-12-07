10 Kentucky vs. Southern: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats are set to play the final game of a seven-game home stretch on Tuesday when welcoming the Southern Jaguars to Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (6-1) continues to roll through its non-conference slate and will be back in action for the first time in eight days. The Wildcats were last on the court last Monday when demolishing Central Michigan for an 85-57 victory. UK was able to empty out the bench and was led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 20 points and 16 rebounds in the blowout.

Outside of an early victory over Tulane, Southern (3-5) has not been to competitive against teams ranked above 300 in KenPom this season. The Jaguars’ latest loss came on Saturday, when they were rolled by Akron 79-62. Tyrone Lyons led with 13 points.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Southern

When: Tuesday, December 7th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -27

Total: 146.5

The Pick

Kentucky -27

Kentucky is 3-4 against the spread this season and has had the luxury of picking and choosing when pile on an inferior opponent. Southern another team ranked in the 300’s in KenPom, so the Wildcats should be able to cover even if they throw it into neutral midway through the second half.

