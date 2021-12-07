How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the December 7th episode

NXT 2.0 comes onto your screens once again tonight with another live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

War Games is in the history books as the brand successfully completed its first pay-per-view since rebranding as ‘2.0’ this past fall. We’re going to get plenty of fallout from Sunday’s show but the main focus of tonight’s episode will surround the potential departure of two NXT stalwarts.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, December 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Johnny Gargano and his Team Black and Gold squad were defeated by Team 2.0 in the main event of War Games on Sunday in what could’ve been his final match in NXT.

Rumors have swirled for weeks that Gargano’s contract expires this month and he will be departing the brand after a six-year run as its most accomplished superstar. The triple crown champion fully leaned into it on Sunday, reviving his old entrance music and his ring gear being a mashup of all of his gears from previous Takeover ppv’s. After the conclusion of the main event, he took to the mic and addressed the NXT crowd, saying that he’ll address everything on tonight’s show.

Is this the actual end of Johnny Wrestling in NXT/WWE? Or is this just a ruse to set something up for the future? We shall find out.

Also rumored to be leaving is multi-time NXT tag team champion Kyle O’Reilly. The former member of the Undisputed Era came up short in his efforts to reclaim the tag belts as he and partner Von Wagner were defeated by champions Imperium.

Following the match, Wagner’s attempt to turn on O’Reilly was thwarted, officially setting up a cage match between the two for tonight’s show. The time honored wrestling tradition is a departing performer putting someone else over on his way out of the company and we could be seeing that with KOR in tonight’s show.