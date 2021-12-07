Justin Fields status: Bears to have ‘ongoing discussion’ about his status for Week 14

The Chicago Bears will return to practice on Wednesday to begin preparations for Week 14 Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, and discussions continue about the status of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Head coach Matt Nagy told the media on Monday that there will be “an ongoing discussion for us all week long” about Fields’ ribs, but that they would “never [] put him at risk medically,” per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Fields is dealing with cracked ribs that have cost him two straight games. He did not practice at all in Week 12 but was upgraded to limited in Week 13. He was eventually listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

As the Bears return to practice, Nagy said the plan will be to prepare for both Dalton and Fields as the potential starter.

Fantasy football implications

We’re likely to see Fields listed as limited once again this week, leaving us to wait for Friday’s status report. It would be a bit of a surprise if he returned already after cracking his ribs, but crazier things have happened. It’s safer for now to operate under the assumption he won’t play in Week 14.

Dalton has actually been a decent fantasy fill-in in filling in for the injured Fields. He had 16.04 points in Week 11 and 15.78 in Week 12. It’s not great, but if you were shorthanded, it wasn’t awful. For the time being, the Bears fantasy upside is limited.