David Njoku placed on COVID-19 IR, status for Week 14 uncertain

The Cleveland Browns might be down a tight end when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a key Week 14 matchup. The team is going to place David Njoku on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Kimberley Martin. It is unclear if he is vaccinated, although at the start of training camp, GM Andrew Berry told the media 90% of the roster had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

Njoku’s status for Week 14 is uncertain. If he is vaccinated, he would need to test negative on two tests over at least 24 hours. If he is unvaccinated and tested positive, he would be out ten days at least and miss Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football implications

Austin Hooper would benefit in the passing game without Njoku taking targets. The bigger question is if Donovan Peoples-Jones would be able to take advantage of fewer mouths to feed. He returned to play in Week 12 after a groin injury cost him Week 11 and has cost him additional time earlier in the year. If the bye got him healthy, he has a big opportunity in Week 14.