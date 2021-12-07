Paige Bueckers out for 6-8 weeks with tibial plateau fracture

UConn announced that star sophomore guard Paige Bueckers was diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture and will be out for 6-8 weeks, per Alexa Phillipou. Bueckers suffered the injury late in the second half in Sunday’s 73-54 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Before leaving the game, Bueckers had another stellar performance, recording 22 points, four assists, and five rebounds. After the game, head coach Geno Auriemma was asked why the Reigning national player of the year was still playing when the injury had occurred.

“She never wants to come out. She’s a pain in the ass to have on the bench cause all she does is complain about why she’s not playing,” Auriemma said (h/t Charlotte Carroll). “And we’ve made a concerted effort in the last three or four games to get her some rest during the game. You’re right, I don’t have an answer for why she was in the game. I mean that could happen at any time ... I don’t like our team without her on the court.”

The No. 3-ranked Huskies (5-1) will now get ready to go on the road to play the Georgia Yellow Jackets on Thursday night and then a couple of days later will play the UCLA Bruins on ABC.