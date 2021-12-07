NFL playoff picture: Week 14 provides first clinching scenarios

The NFL is headed into Week 14, and it brings with it the first playoff clinching scenarios of the 2021 regular season. The playoffs don’t start until January 15, but the field will start to get finalized as soon as this weekend.

The Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth, while the Packers and Buccaneers can clinch a playoff berth or their respective division titles. Arizona currently hold the best record in the league, but due to the strong play of the Rams, they cannot yet clinch the NFC West.

The Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth with just a win and no help. Meanwhile, the Packers and Bucs each need help to clinch anything this week. DraftKings Sportsbook has offered odds to make the playoffs for each team. Arizona opened the season at +175, Green Bay opened at -330, and Tampa Bay opened at -3500.

Here’s the full list of scenarios for Week 14.

Arizona Cardinals (10-2) — vs. Rams (8-4), Monday Night Football

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

Win or tie OR MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie OR SF loss + NO loss or tie + ATL/CAR tie

Green Bay Packers (9-3) — vs. Chicago (4-8), Sunday Night Football

Clinches NFC North division title with:

Win + MIN loss or tie OR Tie + MIN loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

Win + NO loss or tie + SF loss OR Win + NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) — vs. Buffalo (7-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET

Clinches NFC South division title with:

Win + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie

Clinches playoff berth with: