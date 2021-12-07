Is there any way David Njoku can play in Week 14 vs. Ravens?

The Cleveland Browns are placing tight end David Njoku on the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday, making his status for Week 14 up in the air. His vaccination status is unknown at this time, which means he could miss anywhere from a couple days or he could miss ten or more days. In July at the start of training camp, Browns GM Andrew Berry told the media 90% of the roster had received at least one vaccine injection.

Is it possible for Njoku to play in Week 14 vs. Ravens?

If Njoku is vaccinated, would have a chance to play on Sunday. If vaccinated, he would be required to have two negative COVID tests with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test. If vaccinated, the only way he would end up on the COVID-19 list is with a positive test.

If he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, he could end up on the list with a positive test or as a close contact of a COVID-19 case. If he is confirmed to have tested positive, Njoku would be required to quarantine for at least a 10-day period. He would then be able to return after that 10-day period if asymptomatic. If he unvaccinated and placed on the COVID list due to being a close contact, he would be quarantined for a five-day period, which could theoretically allow him back by Sunday.