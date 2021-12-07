Is there any way Keenan Allen can play in Week 14 vs. Giants?

The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Keenan Allen on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday, making his status for Week 14 up in the air. The Chargers are scheduled to face the New York Giants on Sunday, December 12.

It is unknown if Allen is vaccinated against COVID-19. He was placed on the list due to a positive test, per Adam Schefter.

Is it possible for Keenan Allen to play in Week 14 vs. Giants?

If Allen is vaccinated, he does have a chance to play on Sunday. In order to play, he would be required to have two negative COVID tests with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test.

If he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and this is not a false positive, he will be required to be quarantined for at least a 10-day period. He’ll be able to return after that 10-day period if asymptomatic.